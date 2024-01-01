Mauritian rupees to Haitian gourdes today

₨1.000 MUR = G2.827 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
MUR to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 MUR to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.86322.8841
Low2.77422.7742
Average2.82652.8417
Change-0.86%-0.79%
1 MUR to HTG stats

The performance of MUR to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8632 and a 30 day low of 2.7742. This means the 30 day average was 2.8265. The change for MUR to HTG was -0.86.

The performance of MUR to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8841 and a 90 day low of 2.7742. This means the 90 day average was 2.8417. The change for MUR to HTG was -0.79.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 MUR2.82664 HTG
5 MUR14.13320 HTG
10 MUR28.26640 HTG
20 MUR56.53280 HTG
50 MUR141.33200 HTG
100 MUR282.66400 HTG
250 MUR706.66000 HTG
500 MUR1,413.32000 HTG
1000 MUR2,826.64000 HTG
2000 MUR5,653.28000 HTG
5000 MUR14,133.20000 HTG
10000 MUR28,266.40000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Mauritian Rupee
1 HTG0.35378 MUR
5 HTG1.76889 MUR
10 HTG3.53777 MUR
20 HTG7.07554 MUR
50 HTG17.68885 MUR
100 HTG35.37770 MUR
250 HTG88.44425 MUR
500 HTG176.88850 MUR
1000 HTG353.77700 MUR
2000 HTG707.55400 MUR
5000 HTG1,768.88500 MUR
10000 HTG3,537.77000 MUR