50 Haitian gourdes to Mauritian rupees

Convert HTG to MUR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₨0.3540 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 HTG to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36050.3605
Low0.34930.3467
Average0.35370.3519
Change1.26%0.96%
View full history

1 HTG to MUR stats

The performance of HTG to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3605 and a 30 day low of 0.3493. This means the 30 day average was 0.3537. The change for HTG to MUR was 1.26.

The performance of HTG to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3605 and a 90 day low of 0.3467. This means the 90 day average was 0.3519. The change for HTG to MUR was 0.96.

Track market ratesView HTG to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.121.3980.78984.3860.9471.536
1 SGD0.745113.5021.0420.58862.8810.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6570.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95910.56560.3510.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Mauritian Rupee
1 HTG0.35398 MUR
5 HTG1.76991 MUR
10 HTG3.53982 MUR
20 HTG7.07964 MUR
50 HTG17.69910 MUR
100 HTG35.39820 MUR
250 HTG88.49550 MUR
500 HTG176.99100 MUR
1000 HTG353.98200 MUR
2000 HTG707.96400 MUR
5000 HTG1,769.91000 MUR
10000 HTG3,539.82000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 MUR2.82500 HTG
5 MUR14.12500 HTG
10 MUR28.25000 HTG
20 MUR56.50000 HTG
50 MUR141.25000 HTG
100 MUR282.50000 HTG
250 MUR706.25000 HTG
500 MUR1,412.50000 HTG
1000 MUR2,825.00000 HTG
2000 MUR5,650.00000 HTG
5000 MUR14,125.00000 HTG
10000 MUR28,250.00000 HTG