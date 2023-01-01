1 Mauritian rupee to Haitian gourdes

Convert MUR to HTG at the real exchange rate

1 mur
3.02 htg

1.00000 MUR = 3.01908 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 HTG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.046587.10021.435271.663490.964718.9144
1GBP1.1528711.2066100.4251.654851.917981.1121721.8081
1USD0.955550.828775183.231.37151.589570.921818.074
1INR0.0114810.009957650.012014910.01647840.01909860.01107530.217157

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 MUR3.01908 HTG
5 MUR15.09540 HTG
10 MUR30.19080 HTG
20 MUR60.38160 HTG
50 MUR150.95400 HTG
100 MUR301.90800 HTG
250 MUR754.77000 HTG
500 MUR1509.54000 HTG
1000 MUR3019.08000 HTG
2000 MUR6038.16000 HTG
5000 MUR15095.40000 HTG
10000 MUR30190.80000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Mauritian Rupee
1 HTG0.33123 MUR
5 HTG1.65613 MUR
10 HTG3.31227 MUR
20 HTG6.62454 MUR
50 HTG16.56135 MUR
100 HTG33.12270 MUR
250 HTG82.80675 MUR
500 HTG165.61350 MUR
1000 HTG331.22700 MUR
2000 HTG662.45400 MUR
5000 HTG1656.13500 MUR
10000 HTG3312.27000 MUR