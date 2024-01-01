Mauritian rupees to Zambian kwacha today

Convert MUR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ZK0.5979 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
MUR to ZMW conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
ZMW
1 MUR to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59790.5979
Low0.57670.5612
Average0.58300.5759
Change3.43%5.16%
1 MUR to ZMW stats

The performance of MUR to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5979 and a 30 day low of 0.5767. This means the 30 day average was 0.5830. The change for MUR to ZMW was 3.43.

The performance of MUR to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5979 and a 90 day low of 0.5612. This means the 90 day average was 0.5759. The change for MUR to ZMW was 5.16.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / ZMW
1 MUR0.59789 ZMW
5 MUR2.98944 ZMW
10 MUR5.97887 ZMW
20 MUR11.95774 ZMW
50 MUR29.89435 ZMW
100 MUR59.78870 ZMW
250 MUR149.47175 ZMW
500 MUR298.94350 ZMW
1000 MUR597.88700 ZMW
2000 MUR1,195.77400 ZMW
5000 MUR2,989.43500 ZMW
10000 MUR5,978.87000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZMW1.67256 MUR
5 ZMW8.36280 MUR
10 ZMW16.72560 MUR
20 ZMW33.45120 MUR
50 ZMW83.62800 MUR
100 ZMW167.25600 MUR
250 ZMW418.14000 MUR
500 ZMW836.28000 MUR
1000 ZMW1,672.56000 MUR
2000 ZMW3,345.12000 MUR
5000 ZMW8,362.80000 MUR
10000 ZMW16,725.60000 MUR