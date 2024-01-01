Mauritian rupees to Argentine pesos today

Convert MUR to ARS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $21.64 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
MUR to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ARS
1 MUR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.654721.6547
Low21.148620.4521
Average21.399421.0681
Change1.32%5.57%
1 MUR to ARS stats

The performance of MUR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6547 and a 30 day low of 21.1486. This means the 30 day average was 21.3994. The change for MUR to ARS was 1.32.

The performance of MUR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6547 and a 90 day low of 20.4521. This means the 90 day average was 21.0681. The change for MUR to ARS was 5.57.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 MUR21.64250 ARS
5 MUR108.21250 ARS
10 MUR216.42500 ARS
20 MUR432.85000 ARS
50 MUR1,082.12500 ARS
100 MUR2,164.25000 ARS
250 MUR5,410.62500 ARS
500 MUR10,821.25000 ARS
1000 MUR21,642.50000 ARS
2000 MUR43,285.00000 ARS
5000 MUR108,212.50000 ARS
10000 MUR216,425.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 ARS0.04621 MUR
5 ARS0.23103 MUR
10 ARS0.46205 MUR
20 ARS0.92411 MUR
50 ARS2.31027 MUR
100 ARS4.62053 MUR
250 ARS11.55133 MUR
500 ARS23.10265 MUR
1000 ARS46.20530 MUR
2000 ARS92.41060 MUR
5000 ARS231.02650 MUR
10000 ARS462.05300 MUR