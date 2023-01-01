10 Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert ARS to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 ars
1.27 mur

1.00000 ARS = 0.12706 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
ARS to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 ARS0.12706 MUR
5 ARS0.63528 MUR
10 ARS1.27057 MUR
20 ARS2.54114 MUR
50 ARS6.35285 MUR
100 ARS12.70570 MUR
250 ARS31.76425 MUR
500 ARS63.52850 MUR
1000 ARS127.05700 MUR
2000 ARS254.11400 MUR
5000 ARS635.28500 MUR
10000 ARS1270.57000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 MUR7.87047 ARS
5 MUR39.35235 ARS
10 MUR78.70470 ARS
20 MUR157.40940 ARS
50 MUR393.52350 ARS
100 MUR787.04700 ARS
250 MUR1967.61750 ARS
500 MUR3935.23500 ARS
1000 MUR7870.47000 ARS
2000 MUR15740.94000 ARS
5000 MUR39352.35000 ARS
10000 MUR78704.70000 ARS