Mauritian rupees to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert MUR to KYD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $0.01770 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 MUR to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01790.0180
Low0.01740.0174
Average0.01770.0177
Change-0.58%-0.39%
1 MUR to KYD stats

The performance of MUR to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0179 and a 30 day low of 0.0174. This means the 30 day average was 0.0177. The change for MUR to KYD was -0.58.

The performance of MUR to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0180 and a 90 day low of 0.0174. This means the 90 day average was 0.0177. The change for MUR to KYD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9211.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.075
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.01770 KYD
5 MUR0.08852 KYD
10 MUR0.17703 KYD
20 MUR0.35407 KYD
50 MUR0.88517 KYD
100 MUR1.77034 KYD
250 MUR4.42585 KYD
500 MUR8.85170 KYD
1000 MUR17.70340 KYD
2000 MUR35.40680 KYD
5000 MUR88.51700 KYD
10000 MUR177.03400 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KYD56.48630 MUR
5 KYD282.43150 MUR
10 KYD564.86300 MUR
20 KYD1,129.72600 MUR
50 KYD2,824.31500 MUR
100 KYD5,648.63000 MUR
250 KYD14,121.57500 MUR
500 KYD28,243.15000 MUR
1000 KYD56,486.30000 MUR
2000 KYD112,972.60000 MUR
5000 KYD282,431.50000 MUR
10000 KYD564,863.00000 MUR