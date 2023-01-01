10 Mauritian rupees to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert MUR to KYD at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.19 kyd

1.00000 MUR = 0.01863 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 KYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046687.11791.434941.660870.964418.9132
1GBP1.1532711.207100.4691.654861.915421.1122121.8118
1USD0.95550.8285183.2391.371051.586920.921518.0711
1INR0.01147870.009953270.012013610.01647120.01906470.01107050.217099

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.01863 KYD
5 MUR0.09315 KYD
10 MUR0.18631 KYD
20 MUR0.37262 KYD
50 MUR0.93154 KYD
100 MUR1.86308 KYD
250 MUR4.65770 KYD
500 MUR9.31540 KYD
1000 MUR18.63080 KYD
2000 MUR37.26160 KYD
5000 MUR93.15400 KYD
10000 MUR186.30800 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KYD53.67470 MUR
5 KYD268.37350 MUR
10 KYD536.74700 MUR
20 KYD1073.49400 MUR
50 KYD2683.73500 MUR
100 KYD5367.47000 MUR
250 KYD13418.67500 MUR
500 KYD26837.35000 MUR
1000 KYD53674.70000 MUR
2000 KYD107349.40000 MUR
5000 KYD268373.50000 MUR
10000 KYD536747.00000 MUR