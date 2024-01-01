Mauritian rupees to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MUR to JMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = J$3.419 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:26
MUR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 MUR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.44733.4523
Low3.35403.3540
Average3.40773.4092
Change-0.47%0.79%
1 MUR to JMD stats

The performance of MUR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4473 and a 30 day low of 3.3540. This means the 30 day average was 3.4077. The change for MUR to JMD was -0.47.

The performance of MUR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4523 and a 90 day low of 3.3540. This means the 90 day average was 3.4092. The change for MUR to JMD was 0.79.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 MUR3.41856 JMD
5 MUR17.09280 JMD
10 MUR34.18560 JMD
20 MUR68.37120 JMD
50 MUR170.92800 JMD
100 MUR341.85600 JMD
250 MUR854.64000 JMD
500 MUR1,709.28000 JMD
1000 MUR3,418.56000 JMD
2000 MUR6,837.12000 JMD
5000 MUR17,092.80000 JMD
10000 MUR34,185.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JMD0.29252 MUR
5 JMD1.46261 MUR
10 JMD2.92521 MUR
20 JMD5.85042 MUR
50 JMD14.62605 MUR
100 JMD29.25210 MUR
250 JMD73.13025 MUR
500 JMD146.26050 MUR
1000 JMD292.52100 MUR
2000 JMD585.04200 MUR
5000 JMD1,462.60500 MUR
10000 JMD2,925.21000 MUR