100 Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert JMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
30.90 mur

1.000 JMD = 0.3090 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.71.4651.650.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8981.7161.9331.13520.795
1 USD0.9410.804183.5021.3791.5540.91216.713
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JMD0.30896 MUR
5 JMD1.54481 MUR
10 JMD3.08963 MUR
20 JMD6.17926 MUR
50 JMD15.44815 MUR
100 JMD30.89630 MUR
250 JMD77.24075 MUR
500 JMD154.48150 MUR
1000 JMD308.96300 MUR
2000 JMD617.92600 MUR
5000 JMD1,544.81500 MUR
10000 JMD3,089.63000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 MUR3.23664 JMD
5 MUR16.18320 JMD
10 MUR32.36640 JMD
20 MUR64.73280 JMD
50 MUR161.83200 JMD
100 MUR323.66400 JMD
250 MUR809.16000 JMD
500 MUR1,618.32000 JMD
1000 MUR3,236.64000 JMD
2000 MUR6,473.28000 JMD
5000 MUR16,183.20000 JMD
10000 MUR32,366.40000 JMD