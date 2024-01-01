Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins today

Convert MUR to AWG at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ƒ0.03863 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
MUR to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 MUR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03910.0392
Low0.03790.0379
Average0.03860.0387
Change-0.61%-0.42%
1 MUR to AWG stats

The performance of MUR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0391 and a 30 day low of 0.0379. This means the 30 day average was 0.0386. The change for MUR to AWG was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0392 and a 90 day low of 0.0379. This means the 90 day average was 0.0387. The change for MUR to AWG was -0.42.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.861
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8070.9110.87555.041

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 MUR0.03863 AWG
5 MUR0.19316 AWG
10 MUR0.38633 AWG
20 MUR0.77265 AWG
50 MUR1.93164 AWG
100 MUR3.86327 AWG
250 MUR9.65818 AWG
500 MUR19.31635 AWG
1000 MUR38.63270 AWG
2000 MUR77.26540 AWG
5000 MUR193.16350 AWG
10000 MUR386.32700 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
1 AWG25.88480 MUR
5 AWG129.42400 MUR
10 AWG258.84800 MUR
20 AWG517.69600 MUR
50 AWG1,294.24000 MUR
100 AWG2,588.48000 MUR
250 AWG6,471.20000 MUR
500 AWG12,942.40000 MUR
1000 AWG25,884.80000 MUR
2000 AWG51,769.60000 MUR
5000 AWG129,424.00000 MUR
10000 AWG258,848.00000 MUR