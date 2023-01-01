10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins
Convert MUR to AWG at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
|1 AWG
|24.61330 MUR
|5 AWG
|123.06650 MUR
|10 AWG
|246.13300 MUR
|20 AWG
|492.26600 MUR
|50 AWG
|1230.66500 MUR
|100 AWG
|2461.33000 MUR
|250 AWG
|6153.32500 MUR
|500 AWG
|12306.65000 MUR
|1000 AWG
|24613.30000 MUR
|2000 AWG
|49226.60000 MUR
|5000 AWG
|123066.50000 MUR
|10000 AWG
|246133.00000 MUR