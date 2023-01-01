1 Mauritian rupee to Aruban florins

Convert MUR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.04 awg

1.00000 MUR = 0.04063 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:48 UTC
MUR to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 MUR0.04063 AWG
5 MUR0.20314 AWG
10 MUR0.40629 AWG
20 MUR0.81257 AWG
50 MUR2.03143 AWG
100 MUR4.06285 AWG
250 MUR10.15712 AWG
500 MUR20.31425 AWG
1000 MUR40.62850 AWG
2000 MUR81.25700 AWG
5000 MUR203.14250 AWG
10000 MUR406.28500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
1 AWG24.61330 MUR
5 AWG123.06650 MUR
10 AWG246.13300 MUR
20 AWG492.26600 MUR
50 AWG1230.66500 MUR
100 AWG2461.33000 MUR
250 AWG6153.32500 MUR
500 AWG12306.65000 MUR
1000 AWG24613.30000 MUR
2000 AWG49226.60000 MUR
5000 AWG123066.50000 MUR
10000 AWG246133.00000 MUR