Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos today

Convert MUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₱1.273 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
MUR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 MUR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27521.2752
Low1.24421.2083
Average1.26101.2361
Change1.37%4.48%
1 MUR to PHP stats

The performance of MUR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2752 and a 30 day low of 1.2442. This means the 30 day average was 1.2610. The change for MUR to PHP was 1.37.

The performance of MUR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2752 and a 90 day low of 1.2083. This means the 90 day average was 1.2361. The change for MUR to PHP was 4.48.

1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9221.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1111.4741.41689.095
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.05

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.27260 PHP
5 MUR6.36300 PHP
10 MUR12.72600 PHP
20 MUR25.45200 PHP
50 MUR63.63000 PHP
100 MUR127.26000 PHP
250 MUR318.15000 PHP
500 MUR636.30000 PHP
1000 MUR1,272.60000 PHP
2000 MUR2,545.20000 PHP
5000 MUR6,363.00000 PHP
10000 MUR12,726.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.78580 MUR
5 PHP3.92898 MUR
10 PHP7.85796 MUR
20 PHP15.71592 MUR
50 PHP39.28980 MUR
100 PHP78.57960 MUR
250 PHP196.44900 MUR
500 PHP392.89800 MUR
1000 PHP785.79600 MUR
2000 PHP1,571.59200 MUR
5000 PHP3,928.98000 MUR
10000 PHP7,857.96000 MUR