50 Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert MUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 mur
63.67 php

1.00000 MUR = 1.27339 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.0463587.07481.434491.659690.964618.9117
1GBP1.153411.20685100.4311.654531.914271.1125721.8126
1USD0.95570.828603183.21771.370951.586170.9218518.074
1INR0.01148440.009957060.012016710.01647430.01906050.01107760.217189

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.27339 PHP
5 MUR6.36695 PHP
10 MUR12.73390 PHP
20 MUR25.46780 PHP
50 MUR63.66950 PHP
100 MUR127.33900 PHP
250 MUR318.34750 PHP
500 MUR636.69500 PHP
1000 MUR1273.39000 PHP
2000 MUR2546.78000 PHP
5000 MUR6366.95000 PHP
10000 MUR12733.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.78531 MUR
5 PHP3.92653 MUR
10 PHP7.85306 MUR
20 PHP15.70612 MUR
50 PHP39.26530 MUR
100 PHP78.53060 MUR
250 PHP196.32650 MUR
500 PHP392.65300 MUR
1000 PHP785.30600 MUR
2000 PHP1570.61200 MUR
5000 PHP3926.53000 MUR
10000 PHP7853.06000 MUR