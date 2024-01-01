50 Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert PHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 php
41.36 mur

1.000 PHP = 0.8272 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.721.4651.6550.96917.889
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8921.7161.9381.13420.948
1 USD0.9410.804183.5251.381.5580.91216.841
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.82723 MUR
5 PHP4.13617 MUR
10 PHP8.27234 MUR
20 PHP16.54468 MUR
50 PHP41.36170 MUR
100 PHP82.72340 MUR
250 PHP206.80850 MUR
500 PHP413.61700 MUR
1000 PHP827.23400 MUR
2000 PHP1,654.46800 MUR
5000 PHP4,136.17000 MUR
10000 PHP8,272.34000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.20885 PHP
5 MUR6.04425 PHP
10 MUR12.08850 PHP
20 MUR24.17700 PHP
50 MUR60.44250 PHP
100 MUR120.88500 PHP
250 MUR302.21250 PHP
500 MUR604.42500 PHP
1000 MUR1,208.85000 PHP
2000 MUR2,417.70000 PHP
5000 MUR6,044.25000 PHP
10000 MUR12,088.50000 PHP