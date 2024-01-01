Mauritian rupees to Hungarian forints today

Convert MUR to HUF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Ft8.384 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
MUR to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HUF
1 MUR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.38428.3842
Low8.05007.6201
Average8.17507.9138
Change4.15%10.00%
1 MUR to HUF stats

The performance of MUR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3842 and a 30 day low of 8.0500. This means the 30 day average was 8.1750. The change for MUR to HUF was 4.15.

The performance of MUR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3842 and a 90 day low of 7.6201. This means the 90 day average was 7.9138. The change for MUR to HUF was 10.00.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 MUR8.38421 HUF
5 MUR41.92105 HUF
10 MUR83.84210 HUF
20 MUR167.68420 HUF
50 MUR419.21050 HUF
100 MUR838.42100 HUF
250 MUR2,096.05250 HUF
500 MUR4,192.10500 HUF
1000 MUR8,384.21000 HUF
2000 MUR16,768.42000 HUF
5000 MUR41,921.05000 HUF
10000 MUR83,842.10000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritian Rupee
2000 HUF238.54400 MUR
5000 HUF596.36000 MUR
10000 HUF1,192.72000 MUR
15000 HUF1,789.08000 MUR
20000 HUF2,385.44000 MUR
30000 HUF3,578.16000 MUR
40000 HUF4,770.88000 MUR
50000 HUF5,963.60000 MUR
60000 HUF7,156.32000 MUR
100000 HUF11,927.20000 MUR
150000 HUF17,890.80000 MUR
200000 HUF23,854.40000 MUR