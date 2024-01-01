Mauritian rupees to Hungarian forints today
Convert MUR to HUF at the real exchange rate
MUR to HUF conversion chart
1 MUR = 8.38421 HUF
0
|1 MUR to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.3842
|8.3842
|Low
|8.0500
|7.6201
|Average
|8.1750
|7.9138
|Change
|4.15%
|10.00%
|View full history
1 MUR to HUF stats
The performance of MUR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3842 and a 30 day low of 8.0500. This means the 30 day average was 8.1750. The change for MUR to HUF was 4.15.
The performance of MUR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3842 and a 90 day low of 7.6201. This means the 90 day average was 7.9138. The change for MUR to HUF was 10.00.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hungarian Forint
|1 MUR
|8.38421 HUF
|5 MUR
|41.92105 HUF
|10 MUR
|83.84210 HUF
|20 MUR
|167.68420 HUF
|50 MUR
|419.21050 HUF
|100 MUR
|838.42100 HUF
|250 MUR
|2,096.05250 HUF
|500 MUR
|4,192.10500 HUF
|1000 MUR
|8,384.21000 HUF
|2000 MUR
|16,768.42000 HUF
|5000 MUR
|41,921.05000 HUF
|10000 MUR
|83,842.10000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritian Rupee
|2000 HUF
|238.54400 MUR
|5000 HUF
|596.36000 MUR
|10000 HUF
|1,192.72000 MUR
|15000 HUF
|1,789.08000 MUR
|20000 HUF
|2,385.44000 MUR
|30000 HUF
|3,578.16000 MUR
|40000 HUF
|4,770.88000 MUR
|50000 HUF
|5,963.60000 MUR
|60000 HUF
|7,156.32000 MUR
|100000 HUF
|11,927.20000 MUR
|150000 HUF
|17,890.80000 MUR
|200000 HUF
|23,854.40000 MUR