1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Mauritian rupees
Convert HUF to MUR at the real exchange rate
HUF to MUR conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.11908 MUR
0
|1 HUF to MUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1242
|0.1312
|Low
|0.1190
|0.1190
|Average
|0.1224
|0.1266
|Change
|-3.74%
|-8.56%
|View full history
1 HUF to MUR stats
The performance of HUF to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1242 and a 30 day low of 0.1190. This means the 30 day average was 0.1224. The change for HUF to MUR was -3.74.
The performance of HUF to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1312 and a 90 day low of 0.1190. This means the 90 day average was 0.1266. The change for HUF to MUR was -8.56.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritian Rupee
|2000 HUF
|238.16800 MUR
|5000 HUF
|595.42000 MUR
|10000 HUF
|1,190.84000 MUR
|15000 HUF
|1,786.26000 MUR
|20000 HUF
|2,381.68000 MUR
|30000 HUF
|3,572.52000 MUR
|40000 HUF
|4,763.36000 MUR
|50000 HUF
|5,954.20000 MUR
|60000 HUF
|7,145.04000 MUR
|100000 HUF
|11,908.40000 MUR
|150000 HUF
|17,862.60000 MUR
|200000 HUF
|23,816.80000 MUR
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hungarian Forint
|1 MUR
|8.39741 HUF
|5 MUR
|41.98705 HUF
|10 MUR
|83.97410 HUF
|20 MUR
|167.94820 HUF
|50 MUR
|419.87050 HUF
|100 MUR
|839.74100 HUF
|250 MUR
|2,099.35250 HUF
|500 MUR
|4,198.70500 HUF
|1000 MUR
|8,397.41000 HUF
|2000 MUR
|16,794.82000 HUF
|5000 MUR
|41,987.05000 HUF
|10000 MUR
|83,974.10000 HUF