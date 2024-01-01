Mauritian rupees to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MUR to JOD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = JD0.01531 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 MUR to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01550.0155
Low0.01500.0150
Average0.01530.0153
Change-0.53%-0.30%
1 MUR to JOD stats

The performance of MUR to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0155 and a 30 day low of 0.0150. This means the 30 day average was 0.0153. The change for MUR to JOD was -0.53.

The performance of MUR to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0155 and a 90 day low of 0.0150. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for MUR to JOD was -0.30.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 MUR0.01531 JOD
5 MUR0.07653 JOD
10 MUR0.15307 JOD
20 MUR0.30614 JOD
50 MUR0.76535 JOD
100 MUR1.53070 JOD
250 MUR3.82675 JOD
500 MUR7.65350 JOD
1000 MUR15.30700 JOD
2000 MUR30.61400 JOD
5000 MUR76.53500 JOD
10000 MUR153.07000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JOD65.32980 MUR
5 JOD326.64900 MUR
10 JOD653.29800 MUR
20 JOD1,306.59600 MUR
50 JOD3,266.49000 MUR
100 JOD6,532.98000 MUR
250 JOD16,332.45000 MUR
500 JOD32,664.90000 MUR
1000 JOD65,329.80000 MUR
2000 JOD130,659.60000 MUR
5000 JOD326,649.00000 MUR
10000 JOD653,298.00000 MUR