250 Mauritian rupees to Jordanian dinars

Convert MUR to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 mur
3.979 jod

1.00000 MUR = 0.01591 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046787.10431.434821.661560.964718.906
1GBP1.1531411.20695100.441.654491.915951.1124321.8005
1USD0.95540.828535183.2181.37081.587430.9216518.0625
1INR0.01148050.00995620.012016610.01647240.01907550.01107510.21705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 MUR0.01591 JOD
5 MUR0.07957 JOD
10 MUR0.15915 JOD
20 MUR0.31829 JOD
50 MUR0.79573 JOD
100 MUR1.59147 JOD
250 MUR3.97867 JOD
500 MUR7.95735 JOD
1000 MUR15.91470 JOD
2000 MUR31.82940 JOD
5000 MUR79.57350 JOD
10000 MUR159.14700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JOD62.83500 MUR
5 JOD314.17500 MUR
10 JOD628.35000 MUR
20 JOD1256.70000 MUR
50 JOD3141.75000 MUR
100 JOD6283.50000 MUR
250 JOD15708.75000 MUR
500 JOD31417.50000 MUR
1000 JOD62835.00000 MUR
2000 JOD125670.00000 MUR
5000 JOD314175.00000 MUR
10000 JOD628350.00000 MUR