Mauritian rupees to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MUR to KES at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Ksh2.796 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 MUR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.81302.8250
Low2.73742.7374
Average2.78302.7908
Change-0.15%0.04%
1 MUR to KES stats

The performance of MUR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8130 and a 30 day low of 2.7374. This means the 30 day average was 2.7830. The change for MUR to KES was -0.15.

The performance of MUR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8250 and a 90 day low of 2.7374. This means the 90 day average was 2.7908. The change for MUR to KES was 0.04.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR2.79573 KES
5 MUR13.97865 KES
10 MUR27.95730 KES
20 MUR55.91460 KES
50 MUR139.78650 KES
100 MUR279.57300 KES
250 MUR698.93250 KES
500 MUR1,397.86500 KES
1000 MUR2,795.73000 KES
2000 MUR5,591.46000 KES
5000 MUR13,978.65000 KES
10000 MUR27,957.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0.35769 MUR
5 KES1.78844 MUR
10 KES3.57688 MUR
20 KES7.15376 MUR
50 KES17.88440 MUR
100 KES35.76880 MUR
250 KES89.42200 MUR
500 KES178.84400 MUR
1000 KES357.68800 MUR
2000 KES715.37600 MUR
5000 KES1,788.44000 MUR
10000 KES3,576.88000 MUR