1 Mauritian rupee to Kenyan shillings

Convert MUR to KES at the real exchange rate

1 mur
3 kes

1.00000 MUR = 3.33333 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51 UTC
MUR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR3.33333 KES
5 MUR16.66665 KES
10 MUR33.33330 KES
20 MUR66.66660 KES
50 MUR166.66650 KES
100 MUR333.33300 KES
250 MUR833.33250 KES
500 MUR1666.66500 KES
1000 MUR3333.33000 KES
2000 MUR6666.66000 KES
5000 MUR16666.65000 KES
10000 MUR33333.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0.30000 MUR
5 KES1.50000 MUR
10 KES3.00000 MUR
20 KES6.00000 MUR
50 KES15.00000 MUR
100 KES30.00000 MUR
250 KES75.00000 MUR
500 KES150.00000 MUR
1000 KES300.00000 MUR
2000 KES600.00000 MUR
5000 KES1500.00000 MUR
10000 KES3000.00000 MUR