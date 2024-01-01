Mauritian rupees to Georgian laris today

Convert MUR to GEL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₾0.05920 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 MUR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05970.0598
Low0.05770.0577
Average0.05890.0589
Change-0.34%1.30%
View full history

1 MUR to GEL stats

The performance of MUR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0597 and a 30 day low of 0.0577. This means the 30 day average was 0.0589. The change for MUR to GEL was -0.34.

The performance of MUR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0598 and a 90 day low of 0.0577. This means the 90 day average was 0.0589. The change for MUR to GEL was 1.30.

Track market ratesView MUR to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.854
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.078
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.033

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 MUR0.05920 GEL
5 MUR0.29600 GEL
10 MUR0.59201 GEL
20 MUR1.18402 GEL
50 MUR2.96005 GEL
100 MUR5.92010 GEL
250 MUR14.80025 GEL
500 MUR29.60050 GEL
1000 MUR59.20100 GEL
2000 MUR118.40200 GEL
5000 MUR296.00500 GEL
10000 MUR592.01000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritian Rupee
1 GEL16.89160 MUR
5 GEL84.45800 MUR
10 GEL168.91600 MUR
20 GEL337.83200 MUR
50 GEL844.58000 MUR
100 GEL1,689.16000 MUR
250 GEL4,222.90000 MUR
500 GEL8,445.80000 MUR
1000 GEL16,891.60000 MUR
2000 GEL33,783.20000 MUR
5000 GEL84,458.00000 MUR
10000 GEL168,916.00000 MUR