Mauritian rupees to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert MUR to UZS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = so'm277.5 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UZS
1 MUR to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High279.0130279.5860
Low271.2150271.2150
Average276.1722276.0438
Change-0.32%0.93%
1 MUR to UZS stats

The performance of MUR to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 279.0130 and a 30 day low of 271.2150. This means the 30 day average was 276.1722. The change for MUR to UZS was -0.32.

The performance of MUR to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 279.5860 and a 90 day low of 271.2150. This means the 90 day average was 276.0438. The change for MUR to UZS was 0.93.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 MUR277.48700 UZS
5 MUR1,387.43500 UZS
10 MUR2,774.87000 UZS
20 MUR5,549.74000 UZS
50 MUR13,874.35000 UZS
100 MUR27,748.70000 UZS
250 MUR69,371.75000 UZS
500 MUR138,743.50000 UZS
1000 MUR277,487.00000 UZS
2000 MUR554,974.00000 UZS
5000 MUR1,387,435.00000 UZS
10000 MUR2,774,870.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 UZS0.00360 MUR
5 UZS0.01802 MUR
10 UZS0.03604 MUR
20 UZS0.07208 MUR
50 UZS0.18019 MUR
100 UZS0.36038 MUR
250 UZS0.90094 MUR
500 UZS1.80189 MUR
1000 UZS3.60377 MUR
2000 UZS7.20754 MUR
5000 UZS18.01885 MUR
10000 UZS36.03770 MUR