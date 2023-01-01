10 Mauritian rupees to Uzbekistan soms

Convert MUR to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 mur
2742.09 uzs

1.00000 MUR = 274.20900 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32 UTC
MUR to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 MUR274.20900 UZS
5 MUR1371.04500 UZS
10 MUR2742.09000 UZS
20 MUR5484.18000 UZS
50 MUR13710.45000 UZS
100 MUR27420.90000 UZS
250 MUR68552.25000 UZS
500 MUR137104.50000 UZS
1000 MUR274209.00000 UZS
2000 MUR548418.00000 UZS
5000 MUR1371045.00000 UZS
10000 MUR2742090.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 UZS0.00365 MUR
5 UZS0.01823 MUR
10 UZS0.03647 MUR
20 UZS0.07294 MUR
50 UZS0.18234 MUR
100 UZS0.36469 MUR
250 UZS0.91172 MUR
500 UZS1.82343 MUR
1000 UZS3.64686 MUR
2000 UZS7.29372 MUR
5000 UZS18.23430 MUR
10000 UZS36.46860 MUR