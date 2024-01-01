Mauritian rupees to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert MUR to MNT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₮73.74 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
MUR to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 MUR to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High74.284274.2842
Low72.319072.3190
Average73.425273.3936
Change-0.01%0.62%
1 MUR to MNT stats

The performance of MUR to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.2842 and a 30 day low of 72.3190. This means the 30 day average was 73.4252. The change for MUR to MNT was -0.01.

The performance of MUR to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.2842 and a 90 day low of 72.3190. This means the 90 day average was 73.3936. The change for MUR to MNT was 0.62.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MUR73.74010 MNT
5 MUR368.70050 MNT
10 MUR737.40100 MNT
20 MUR1,474.80200 MNT
50 MUR3,687.00500 MNT
100 MUR7,374.01000 MNT
250 MUR18,435.02500 MNT
500 MUR36,870.05000 MNT
1000 MUR73,740.10000 MNT
2000 MUR147,480.20000 MNT
5000 MUR368,700.50000 MNT
10000 MUR737,401.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Mauritian Rupee
1 MNT0.01356 MUR
5 MNT0.06781 MUR
10 MNT0.13561 MUR
20 MNT0.27122 MUR
50 MNT0.67806 MUR
100 MNT1.35611 MUR
250 MNT3.39028 MUR
500 MNT6.78055 MUR
1000 MNT13.56110 MUR
2000 MNT27.12220 MUR
5000 MNT67.80550 MUR
10000 MNT135.61100 MUR