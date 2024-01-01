Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MUR to PEN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = S/.0.08199 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
MUR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 MUR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08230.0828
Low0.08050.0803
Average0.08150.0815
Change0.65%0.99%
1 MUR to PEN stats

The performance of MUR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0823 and a 30 day low of 0.0805. This means the 30 day average was 0.0815. The change for MUR to PEN was 0.65.

The performance of MUR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0828 and a 90 day low of 0.0803. This means the 90 day average was 0.0815. The change for MUR to PEN was 0.99.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9221.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1111.4741.41689.095
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.05

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MUR0.08199 PEN
5 MUR0.40993 PEN
10 MUR0.81986 PEN
20 MUR1.63973 PEN
50 MUR4.09932 PEN
100 MUR8.19864 PEN
250 MUR20.49660 PEN
500 MUR40.99320 PEN
1000 MUR81.98640 PEN
2000 MUR163.97280 PEN
5000 MUR409.93200 PEN
10000 MUR819.86400 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritian Rupee
1 PEN12.19710 MUR
5 PEN60.98550 MUR
10 PEN121.97100 MUR
20 PEN243.94200 MUR
50 PEN609.85500 MUR
100 PEN1,219.71000 MUR
250 PEN3,049.27500 MUR
500 PEN6,098.55000 MUR
1000 PEN12,197.10000 MUR
2000 PEN24,394.20000 MUR
5000 PEN60,985.50000 MUR
10000 PEN121,971.00000 MUR