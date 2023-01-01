1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert MUR to PEN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritian Rupee
|1 PEN
|11.73630 MUR
|5 PEN
|58.68150 MUR
|10 PEN
|117.36300 MUR
|20 PEN
|234.72600 MUR
|50 PEN
|586.81500 MUR
|100 PEN
|1173.63000 MUR
|250 PEN
|2934.07500 MUR
|500 PEN
|5868.15000 MUR
|1000 PEN
|11736.30000 MUR
|2000 PEN
|23472.60000 MUR
|5000 PEN
|58681.50000 MUR
|10000 PEN
|117363.00000 MUR