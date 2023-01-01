1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MUR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
84.40 pen

1.00000 MUR = 0.08440 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MUR0.08440 PEN
5 MUR0.42201 PEN
10 MUR0.84402 PEN
20 MUR1.68803 PEN
50 MUR4.22008 PEN
100 MUR8.44016 PEN
250 MUR21.10040 PEN
500 MUR42.20080 PEN
1000 MUR84.40160 PEN
2000 MUR168.80320 PEN
5000 MUR422.00800 PEN
10000 MUR844.01600 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritian Rupee
1 PEN11.84810 MUR
5 PEN59.24050 MUR
10 PEN118.48100 MUR
20 PEN236.96200 MUR
50 PEN592.40500 MUR
100 PEN1184.81000 MUR
250 PEN2962.02500 MUR
500 PEN5924.05000 MUR
1000 PEN11848.10000 MUR
2000 PEN23696.20000 MUR
5000 PEN59240.50000 MUR
10000 PEN118481.00000 MUR