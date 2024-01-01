Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MUR to XOF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = CFA13.42 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
MUR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 MUR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.419913.4199
Low13.041312.7022
Average13.179612.9741
Change1.71%5.65%
1 MUR to XOF stats

The performance of MUR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4199 and a 30 day low of 13.0413. This means the 30 day average was 13.1796. The change for MUR to XOF was 1.71.

The performance of MUR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4199 and a 90 day low of 12.7022. This means the 90 day average was 12.9741. The change for MUR to XOF was 5.65.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR13.41970 XOF
5 MUR67.09850 XOF
10 MUR134.19700 XOF
20 MUR268.39400 XOF
50 MUR670.98500 XOF
100 MUR1,341.97000 XOF
250 MUR3,354.92500 XOF
500 MUR6,709.85000 XOF
1000 MUR13,419.70000 XOF
2000 MUR26,839.40000 XOF
5000 MUR67,098.50000 XOF
10000 MUR134,197.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07452 MUR
5 XOF0.37259 MUR
10 XOF0.74517 MUR
20 XOF1.49034 MUR
50 XOF3.72585 MUR
100 XOF7.45170 MUR
250 XOF18.62925 MUR
500 XOF37.25850 MUR
1000 XOF74.51700 MUR
2000 XOF149.03400 MUR
5000 XOF372.58500 MUR
10000 XOF745.17000 MUR