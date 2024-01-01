Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today
Convert MUR to XOF at the real exchange rate
MUR to XOF conversion chart
1 MUR = 13.41970 XOF
0
|1 MUR to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.4199
|13.4199
|Low
|13.0413
|12.7022
|Average
|13.1796
|12.9741
|Change
|1.71%
|5.65%
|View full history
1 MUR to XOF stats
The performance of MUR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4199 and a 30 day low of 13.0413. This means the 30 day average was 13.1796. The change for MUR to XOF was 1.71.
The performance of MUR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4199 and a 90 day low of 12.7022. This means the 90 day average was 12.9741. The change for MUR to XOF was 5.65.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1 MUR
|13.41970 XOF
|5 MUR
|67.09850 XOF
|10 MUR
|134.19700 XOF
|20 MUR
|268.39400 XOF
|50 MUR
|670.98500 XOF
|100 MUR
|1,341.97000 XOF
|250 MUR
|3,354.92500 XOF
|500 MUR
|6,709.85000 XOF
|1000 MUR
|13,419.70000 XOF
|2000 MUR
|26,839.40000 XOF
|5000 MUR
|67,098.50000 XOF
|10000 MUR
|134,197.00000 XOF