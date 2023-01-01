20 Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MUR to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 mur
281 xof

1.00000 MUR = 14.05160 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:28 UTC
MUR to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR14.05160 XOF
5 MUR70.25800 XOF
10 MUR140.51600 XOF
20 MUR281.03200 XOF
50 MUR702.58000 XOF
100 MUR1405.16000 XOF
250 MUR3512.90000 XOF
500 MUR7025.80000 XOF
1000 MUR14051.60000 XOF
2000 MUR28103.20000 XOF
5000 MUR70258.00000 XOF
10000 MUR140516.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07117 MUR
5 XOF0.35583 MUR
10 XOF0.71166 MUR
20 XOF1.42332 MUR
50 XOF3.55830 MUR
100 XOF7.11661 MUR
250 XOF17.79153 MUR
500 XOF35.58305 MUR
1000 XOF71.16610 MUR
2000 XOF142.33220 MUR
5000 XOF355.83050 MUR
10000 XOF711.66100 MUR