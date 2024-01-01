Mauritian rupees to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert MUR to SVC at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₡0.1889 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SVC
1 MUR to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19090.1918
Low0.18540.1854
Average0.18870.1894
Change-0.60%-0.40%
1 MUR to SVC stats

The performance of MUR to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1909 and a 30 day low of 0.1854. This means the 30 day average was 0.1887. The change for MUR to SVC was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1918 and a 90 day low of 0.1854. This means the 90 day average was 0.1894. The change for MUR to SVC was -0.40.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 MUR0.18888 SVC
5 MUR0.94438 SVC
10 MUR1.88877 SVC
20 MUR3.77754 SVC
50 MUR9.44385 SVC
100 MUR18.88770 SVC
250 MUR47.21925 SVC
500 MUR94.43850 SVC
1000 MUR188.87700 SVC
2000 MUR377.75400 SVC
5000 MUR944.38500 SVC
10000 MUR1,888.77000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 SVC5.29446 MUR
5 SVC26.47230 MUR
10 SVC52.94460 MUR
20 SVC105.88920 MUR
50 SVC264.72300 MUR
100 SVC529.44600 MUR
250 SVC1,323.61500 MUR
500 SVC2,647.23000 MUR
1000 SVC5,294.46000 MUR
2000 SVC10,588.92000 MUR
5000 SVC26,472.30000 MUR
10000 SVC52,944.60000 MUR