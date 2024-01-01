Mauritian rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MUR to MYR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = RM0.09639 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
MUR to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 MUR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09650.0965
Low0.09400.0897
Average0.09490.0934
Change2.54%1.68%
1 MUR to MYR stats

The performance of MUR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0965 and a 30 day low of 0.0940. This means the 30 day average was 0.0949. The change for MUR to MYR was 2.54.

The performance of MUR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0965 and a 90 day low of 0.0897. This means the 90 day average was 0.0934. The change for MUR to MYR was 1.68.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MUR0.09639 MYR
5 MUR0.48195 MYR
10 MUR0.96390 MYR
20 MUR1.92780 MYR
50 MUR4.81950 MYR
100 MUR9.63900 MYR
250 MUR24.09750 MYR
500 MUR48.19500 MYR
1000 MUR96.39000 MYR
2000 MUR192.78000 MYR
5000 MUR481.95000 MYR
10000 MUR963.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritian Rupee
1 MYR10.37450 MUR
5 MYR51.87250 MUR
10 MYR103.74500 MUR
20 MYR207.49000 MUR
50 MYR518.72500 MUR
100 MYR1,037.45000 MUR
250 MYR2,593.62500 MUR
500 MYR5,187.25000 MUR
1000 MYR10,374.50000 MUR
2000 MYR20,749.00000 MUR
5000 MYR51,872.50000 MUR
10000 MYR103,745.00000 MUR