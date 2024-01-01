Mauritian rupees to Turkmenistani manats today

₨1.000 MUR = T0.07555 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TMT
1 MUR to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07640.0767
Low0.07410.0741
Average0.07550.0757
Change-0.60%-0.40%
1 MUR to TMT stats

The performance of MUR to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0764 and a 30 day low of 0.0741. This means the 30 day average was 0.0755. The change for MUR to TMT was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0767 and a 90 day low of 0.0741. This means the 90 day average was 0.0757. The change for MUR to TMT was -0.40.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MUR0.07555 TMT
5 MUR0.37775 TMT
10 MUR0.75551 TMT
20 MUR1.51101 TMT
50 MUR3.77754 TMT
100 MUR7.55507 TMT
250 MUR18.88767 TMT
500 MUR37.77535 TMT
1000 MUR75.55070 TMT
2000 MUR151.10140 TMT
5000 MUR377.75350 TMT
10000 MUR755.50700 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 TMT13.23610 MUR
5 TMT66.18050 MUR
10 TMT132.36100 MUR
20 TMT264.72200 MUR
50 TMT661.80500 MUR
100 TMT1,323.61000 MUR
250 TMT3,309.02500 MUR
500 TMT6,618.05000 MUR
1000 TMT13,236.10000 MUR
2000 TMT26,472.20000 MUR
5000 TMT66,180.50000 MUR
10000 TMT132,361.00000 MUR