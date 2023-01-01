5 Turkmenistani manats to Mauritian rupees

Convert TMT to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 tmt
63.30 mur

1.00000 TMT = 12.66090 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 TMT12.66090 MUR
5 TMT63.30450 MUR
10 TMT126.60900 MUR
20 TMT253.21800 MUR
50 TMT633.04500 MUR
100 TMT1266.09000 MUR
250 TMT3165.22500 MUR
500 TMT6330.45000 MUR
1000 TMT12660.90000 MUR
2000 TMT25321.80000 MUR
5000 TMT63304.50000 MUR
10000 TMT126609.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MUR0.07898 TMT
5 MUR0.39492 TMT
10 MUR0.78983 TMT
20 MUR1.57966 TMT
50 MUR3.94916 TMT
100 MUR7.89831 TMT
250 MUR19.74578 TMT
500 MUR39.49155 TMT
1000 MUR78.98310 TMT
2000 MUR157.96620 TMT
5000 MUR394.91550 TMT
10000 MUR789.83100 TMT