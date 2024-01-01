Mauritian rupees to Croatian kunas today

Convert MUR to HRK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = kn0.1516 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
MUR to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HRK
1 MUR to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15320.1539
Low0.14870.1487
Average0.15140.1519
Change-0.58%-0.39%
1 MUR to HRK stats

The performance of MUR to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1532 and a 30 day low of 0.1487. This means the 30 day average was 0.1514. The change for MUR to HRK was -0.58.

The performance of MUR to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1539 and a 90 day low of 0.1487. This means the 90 day average was 0.1519. The change for MUR to HRK was -0.39.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 MUR0.15157 HRK
5 MUR0.75783 HRK
10 MUR1.51566 HRK
20 MUR3.03132 HRK
50 MUR7.57830 HRK
100 MUR15.15660 HRK
250 MUR37.89150 HRK
500 MUR75.78300 HRK
1000 MUR151.56600 HRK
2000 MUR303.13200 HRK
5000 MUR757.83000 HRK
10000 MUR1,515.66000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mauritian Rupee
1 HRK6.59776 MUR
5 HRK32.98880 MUR
10 HRK65.97760 MUR
20 HRK131.95520 MUR
50 HRK329.88800 MUR
100 HRK659.77600 MUR
250 HRK1,649.44000 MUR
500 HRK3,298.88000 MUR
1000 HRK6,597.76000 MUR
2000 HRK13,195.52000 MUR
5000 HRK32,988.80000 MUR
10000 HRK65,977.60000 MUR