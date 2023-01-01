10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert MUR to HRK at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
1580.73 hrk

1.00000 MUR = 0.15807 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.046487.09191.435291.663990.964718.9146
1GBP1.15311.20655100.4211.654961.918661.112321.8095
1USD0.955650.828809183.231.371651.59020.921918.0759
1INR0.01148210.009958060.012014910.01648020.01910610.01107650.21718

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 MUR0.15807 HRK
5 MUR0.79036 HRK
10 MUR1.58073 HRK
20 MUR3.16146 HRK
50 MUR7.90365 HRK
100 MUR15.80730 HRK
250 MUR39.51825 HRK
500 MUR79.03650 HRK
1000 MUR158.07300 HRK
2000 MUR316.14600 HRK
5000 MUR790.36500 HRK
10000 MUR1580.73000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mauritian Rupee
1 HRK6.32619 MUR
5 HRK31.63095 MUR
10 HRK63.26190 MUR
20 HRK126.52380 MUR
50 HRK316.30950 MUR
100 HRK632.61900 MUR
250 HRK1581.54750 MUR
500 HRK3163.09500 MUR
1000 HRK6326.19000 MUR
2000 HRK12652.38000 MUR
5000 HRK31630.95000 MUR
10000 HRK63261.90000 MUR