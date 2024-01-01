5 Croatian kunas to Mauritian rupees

Convert HRK to MUR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₨6.603 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 HRK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.72416.7241
Low6.52906.4978
Average6.60516.5816
Change0.99%0.57%
View full history

1 HRK to MUR stats

The performance of HRK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7241 and a 30 day low of 6.5290. This means the 30 day average was 6.6051. The change for HRK to MUR was 0.99.

The performance of HRK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7241 and a 90 day low of 6.4978. This means the 90 day average was 6.5816. The change for HRK to MUR was 0.57.

Track market ratesView HRK to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3440.9481.5380.791.70118.115
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21612.945
1 SGD0.7441.04110.7061.1450.5881.26613.482
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79519.108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mauritian Rupee
1 HRK6.60269 MUR
5 HRK33.01345 MUR
10 HRK66.02690 MUR
20 HRK132.05380 MUR
50 HRK330.13450 MUR
100 HRK660.26900 MUR
250 HRK1,650.67250 MUR
500 HRK3,301.34500 MUR
1000 HRK6,602.69000 MUR
2000 HRK13,205.38000 MUR
5000 HRK33,013.45000 MUR
10000 HRK66,026.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 MUR0.15145 HRK
5 MUR0.75727 HRK
10 MUR1.51453 HRK
20 MUR3.02906 HRK
50 MUR7.57265 HRK
100 MUR15.14530 HRK
250 MUR37.86325 HRK
500 MUR75.72650 HRK
1000 MUR151.45300 HRK
2000 MUR302.90600 HRK
5000 MUR757.26500 HRK
10000 MUR1,514.53000 HRK