Mauritian rupees to Mexican pesos today

Convert MUR to MXN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Mex$0.4381 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
MUR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MXN
1 MUR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44140.4414
Low0.42620.4141
Average0.43470.4276
Change1.10%5.77%
1 MUR to MXN stats

The performance of MUR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4414 and a 30 day low of 0.4262. This means the 30 day average was 0.4347. The change for MUR to MXN was 1.10.

The performance of MUR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4414 and a 90 day low of 0.4141. This means the 90 day average was 0.4276. The change for MUR to MXN was 5.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 MUR0.43809 MXN
5 MUR2.19045 MXN
10 MUR4.38090 MXN
20 MUR8.76180 MXN
50 MUR21.90450 MXN
100 MUR43.80900 MXN
250 MUR109.52250 MXN
500 MUR219.04500 MXN
1000 MUR438.09000 MXN
2000 MUR876.18000 MXN
5000 MUR2,190.45000 MXN
10000 MUR4,380.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 MXN2.28264 MUR
5 MXN11.41320 MUR
10 MXN22.82640 MUR
20 MXN45.65280 MUR
50 MXN114.13200 MUR
100 MXN228.26400 MUR
250 MXN570.66000 MUR
500 MXN1,141.32000 MUR
1000 MXN2,282.64000 MUR
2000 MXN4,565.28000 MUR
5000 MXN11,413.20000 MUR
10000 MXN22,826.40000 MUR