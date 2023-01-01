1 Mauritian rupee to Mexican pesos

Convert MUR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.41 mxn

1.00000 MUR = 0.40575 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046687.11381.434681.660480.9646518.9186
1GBP1.1532711.207100.4651.654561.914961.112521.818
1USD0.95550.8285183.2351.37081.586550.921718.0762
1INR0.01147920.009953750.012014210.0164690.0190610.01107350.217171

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 MUR0.40575 MXN
5 MUR2.02875 MXN
10 MUR4.05751 MXN
20 MUR8.11502 MXN
50 MUR20.28755 MXN
100 MUR40.57510 MXN
250 MUR101.43775 MXN
500 MUR202.87550 MXN
1000 MUR405.75100 MXN
2000 MUR811.50200 MXN
5000 MUR2028.75500 MXN
10000 MUR4057.51000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 MXN2.46457 MUR
5 MXN12.32285 MUR
10 MXN24.64570 MUR
20 MXN49.29140 MUR
50 MXN123.22850 MUR
100 MXN246.45700 MUR
250 MXN616.14250 MUR
500 MXN1232.28500 MUR
1000 MXN2464.57000 MUR
2000 MXN4929.14000 MUR
5000 MXN12322.85000 MUR
10000 MXN24645.70000 MUR