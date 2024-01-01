Mauritian rupees to Omani rials today

Convert MUR to OMR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ر.ع.0.008311 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
MUR to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

OMR
1 MUR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0084
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00830.0083
Change-0.59%-0.40%
1 MUR to OMR stats

The performance of MUR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0083. The change for MUR to OMR was -0.59.

The performance of MUR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for MUR to OMR was -0.40.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Omani Rial
1 MUR0.00831 OMR
5 MUR0.04155 OMR
10 MUR0.08311 OMR
20 MUR0.16621 OMR
50 MUR0.41553 OMR
100 MUR0.83107 OMR
250 MUR2.07767 OMR
500 MUR4.15534 OMR
1000 MUR8.31067 OMR
2000 MUR16.62134 OMR
5000 MUR41.55335 OMR
10000 MUR83.10670 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 OMR120.32700 MUR
5 OMR601.63500 MUR
10 OMR1,203.27000 MUR
20 OMR2,406.54000 MUR
50 OMR6,016.35000 MUR
100 OMR12,032.70000 MUR
250 OMR30,081.75000 MUR
500 OMR60,163.50000 MUR
1000 OMR120,327.00000 MUR
2000 OMR240,654.00000 MUR
5000 OMR601,635.00000 MUR
10000 OMR1,203,270.00000 MUR