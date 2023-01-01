500 Mauritian rupees to Omani rials
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritian Rupee
|1 OMR
|115.71900 MUR
|5 OMR
|578.59500 MUR
|10 OMR
|1157.19000 MUR
|20 OMR
|2314.38000 MUR
|50 OMR
|5785.95000 MUR
|100 OMR
|11571.90000 MUR
|250 OMR
|28929.75000 MUR
|500 OMR
|57859.50000 MUR
|1000 OMR
|115719.00000 MUR
|2000 OMR
|231438.00000 MUR
|5000 OMR
|578595.00000 MUR
|10000 OMR
|1157190.00000 MUR