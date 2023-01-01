10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Omani rials

Convert MUR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 mur
86.416 omr

1.00000 MUR = 0.00864 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046387.07521.434271.659610.964618.9119
1GBP1.153411.20685100.4361.654351.914271.1125721.8138
1USD0.955750.828603183.2221.37081.586170.921918.075
1INR0.01148430.009956540.012016110.01647160.01905950.01107760.21719

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Omani Rial
1 MUR0.00864 OMR
5 MUR0.04321 OMR
10 MUR0.08642 OMR
20 MUR0.17283 OMR
50 MUR0.43208 OMR
100 MUR0.86416 OMR
250 MUR2.16041 OMR
500 MUR4.32082 OMR
1000 MUR8.64164 OMR
2000 MUR17.28328 OMR
5000 MUR43.20820 OMR
10000 MUR86.41640 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 OMR115.71900 MUR
5 OMR578.59500 MUR
10 OMR1157.19000 MUR
20 OMR2314.38000 MUR
50 OMR5785.95000 MUR
100 OMR11571.90000 MUR
250 OMR28929.75000 MUR
500 OMR57859.50000 MUR
1000 OMR115719.00000 MUR
2000 OMR231438.00000 MUR
5000 OMR578595.00000 MUR
10000 OMR1157190.00000 MUR