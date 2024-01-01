Mauritian rupees to Barbadian dollars today

Convert MUR to BBD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Bds$0.04317 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BBD
1 MUR to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04360.0438
Low0.04240.0424
Average0.04310.0433
Change-0.61%-0.42%
View full history

1 MUR to BBD stats

The performance of MUR to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0436 and a 30 day low of 0.0424. This means the 30 day average was 0.0431. The change for MUR to BBD was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0438 and a 90 day low of 0.0424. This means the 90 day average was 0.0433. The change for MUR to BBD was -0.42.

Track market ratesView MUR to BBD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.424
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.859
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41689.08
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8070.9110.87555.04

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 MUR0.04317 BBD
5 MUR0.21583 BBD
10 MUR0.43165 BBD
20 MUR0.86330 BBD
50 MUR2.15825 BBD
100 MUR4.31650 BBD
250 MUR10.79125 BBD
500 MUR21.58250 BBD
1000 MUR43.16500 BBD
2000 MUR86.33000 BBD
5000 MUR215.82500 BBD
10000 MUR431.65000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BBD23.16690 MUR
5 BBD115.83450 MUR
10 BBD231.66900 MUR
20 BBD463.33800 MUR
50 BBD1,158.34500 MUR
100 BBD2,316.69000 MUR
250 BBD5,791.72500 MUR
500 BBD11,583.45000 MUR
1000 BBD23,166.90000 MUR
2000 BBD46,333.80000 MUR
5000 BBD115,834.50000 MUR
10000 BBD231,669.00000 MUR