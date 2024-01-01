Mauritian rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MUR to UAH at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₴0.8872 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
MUR to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UAH
1 MUR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89660.9002
Low0.86960.8696
Average0.88550.8878
Change-0.35%-0.16%
1 MUR to UAH stats

The performance of MUR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8966 and a 30 day low of 0.8696. This means the 30 day average was 0.8855. The change for MUR to UAH was -0.35.

The performance of MUR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9002 and a 90 day low of 0.8696. This means the 90 day average was 0.8878. The change for MUR to UAH was -0.16.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MUR0.88718 UAH
5 MUR4.43591 UAH
10 MUR8.87181 UAH
20 MUR17.74362 UAH
50 MUR44.35905 UAH
100 MUR88.71810 UAH
250 MUR221.79525 UAH
500 MUR443.59050 UAH
1000 MUR887.18100 UAH
2000 MUR1,774.36200 UAH
5000 MUR4,435.90500 UAH
10000 MUR8,871.81000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritian Rupee
1 UAH1.12717 MUR
5 UAH5.63585 MUR
10 UAH11.27170 MUR
20 UAH22.54340 MUR
50 UAH56.35850 MUR
100 UAH112.71700 MUR
250 UAH281.79250 MUR
500 UAH563.58500 MUR
1000 UAH1,127.17000 MUR
2000 UAH2,254.34000 MUR
5000 UAH5,635.85000 MUR
10000 UAH11,271.70000 MUR