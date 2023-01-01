1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MUR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
820.84 uah

1.00000 MUR = 0.82084 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
MUR to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.046487.08041.434671.660430.9646518.9359
1GBP1.1533411.20685100.4331.654651.915031.1125721.8394
1USD0.955650.828603183.2191.371051.58680.921818.0962
1INR0.01148360.00995690.012016510.01647520.01906770.01107680.217453

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MUR0.82084 UAH
5 MUR4.10422 UAH
10 MUR8.20844 UAH
20 MUR16.41688 UAH
50 MUR41.04220 UAH
100 MUR82.08440 UAH
250 MUR205.21100 UAH
500 MUR410.42200 UAH
1000 MUR820.84400 UAH
2000 MUR1641.68800 UAH
5000 MUR4104.22000 UAH
10000 MUR8208.44000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritian Rupee
1 UAH1.21826 MUR
5 UAH6.09130 MUR
10 UAH12.18260 MUR
20 UAH24.36520 MUR
50 UAH60.91300 MUR
100 UAH121.82600 MUR
250 UAH304.56500 MUR
500 UAH609.13000 MUR
1000 UAH1218.26000 MUR
2000 UAH2436.52000 MUR
5000 UAH6091.30000 MUR
10000 UAH12182.60000 MUR