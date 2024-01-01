Mauritian rupees to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MUR to LBP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ل.ل.1,932 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Track the exchange rate

MUR to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 MUR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,953.15001,962.5100
Low1,896.94001,896.9400
Average1,930.30171,937.4630
Change-0.61%-0.42%
View full history

1 MUR to LBP stats

The performance of MUR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,953.1500 and a 30 day low of 1,896.9400. This means the 30 day average was 1,930.3017. The change for MUR to LBP was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,962.5100 and a 90 day low of 1,896.9400. This means the 90 day average was 1,937.4630. The change for MUR to LBP was -0.42.

Track market rates

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 MUR1,932.26000 LBP
5 MUR9,661.30000 LBP
10 MUR19,322.60000 LBP
20 MUR38,645.20000 LBP
50 MUR96,613.00000 LBP
100 MUR193,226.00000 LBP
250 MUR483,065.00000 LBP
500 MUR966,130.00000 LBP
1000 MUR1,932,260.00000 LBP
2000 MUR3,864,520.00000 LBP
5000 MUR9,661,300.00000 LBP
10000 MUR19,322,600.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 LBP0.00052 MUR
5 LBP0.00259 MUR
10 LBP0.00518 MUR
20 LBP0.01035 MUR
50 LBP0.02588 MUR
100 LBP0.05175 MUR
250 LBP0.12938 MUR
500 LBP0.25876 MUR
1000 LBP0.51753 MUR
2000 LBP1.03506 MUR
5000 LBP2.58764 MUR
10000 LBP5.17528 MUR