Mauritian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MUR to KZT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₸10.71 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 MUR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.726510.7265
Low10.480310.3605
Average10.591910.5001
Change1.64%2.10%
1 MUR to KZT stats

The performance of MUR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7265 and a 30 day low of 10.4803. This means the 30 day average was 10.5919. The change for MUR to KZT was 1.64.

The performance of MUR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7265 and a 90 day low of 10.3605. This means the 90 day average was 10.5001. The change for MUR to KZT was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9211.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.075
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MUR10.71100 KZT
5 MUR53.55500 KZT
10 MUR107.11000 KZT
20 MUR214.22000 KZT
50 MUR535.55000 KZT
100 MUR1,071.10000 KZT
250 MUR2,677.75000 KZT
500 MUR5,355.50000 KZT
1000 MUR10,711.00000 KZT
2000 MUR21,422.00000 KZT
5000 MUR53,555.00000 KZT
10000 MUR107,110.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritian Rupee
1 KZT0.09336 MUR
5 KZT0.46681 MUR
10 KZT0.93362 MUR
20 KZT1.86724 MUR
50 KZT4.66811 MUR
100 KZT9.33621 MUR
250 KZT23.34053 MUR
500 KZT46.68105 MUR
1000 KZT93.36210 MUR
2000 KZT186.72420 MUR
5000 KZT466.81050 MUR
10000 KZT933.62100 MUR