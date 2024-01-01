5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritian rupees

Convert KZT to MUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 kzt
522.65 mur

1.00000 KZT = 0.10453 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551351.077789.46541.453821.650.9482318.3817
1 GBP1.1694111.26035104.6281.700211.929651.1088721.497
1 USD0.92790.79343183.01511.3491.531040.880117.0564
1 INR0.01117750.009557660.01204610.01625010.01844290.01060170.205461

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritian Rupee
1 KZT0.10453 MUR
5 KZT0.52265 MUR
10 KZT1.04530 MUR
20 KZT2.09060 MUR
50 KZT5.22650 MUR
100 KZT10.45300 MUR
250 KZT26.13250 MUR
500 KZT52.26500 MUR
1000 KZT104.53000 MUR
2000 KZT209.06000 MUR
5000 KZT522.65000 MUR
10000 KZT1045.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MUR9.56664 KZT
5 MUR47.83320 KZT
10 MUR95.66640 KZT
20 MUR191.33280 KZT
50 MUR478.33200 KZT
100 MUR956.66400 KZT
250 MUR2391.66000 KZT
500 MUR4783.32000 KZT
1000 MUR9566.64000 KZT
2000 MUR19133.28000 KZT
5000 MUR47833.20000 KZT
10000 MUR95666.40000 KZT