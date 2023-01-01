50 Mauritian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert MUR to KZT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 MUR
|10.70390 KZT
|5 MUR
|53.51950 KZT
|10 MUR
|107.03900 KZT
|20 MUR
|214.07800 KZT
|50 MUR
|535.19500 KZT
|100 MUR
|1070.39000 KZT
|250 MUR
|2675.97500 KZT
|500 MUR
|5351.95000 KZT
|1000 MUR
|10703.90000 KZT
|2000 MUR
|21407.80000 KZT
|5000 MUR
|53519.50000 KZT
|10000 MUR
|107039.00000 KZT